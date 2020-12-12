CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 12/12 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

GOVERNOR MEDIA BRIEFING TOMORROW: Usually Gov. Inslee only has weekend briefings when there’s something big to announce. He’s having one at 11:30 am Sunday, according to an advisory we received tonight. The guest list suggests the spotlight topic:

The governor will be joined by: Kathy Lofy, state health officer, Department of Health

Dr. John Dunn, COVID Vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup

Dr. Ed Marcuse, COVID Vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup

Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary, Department of Health

You’ll be able to watch live via TVW.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*53,346 people have tested positive, 771 more than yesterday’s total

*935 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*3,617 people have been hospitalized, 29 more than yesterday’s total

*684,615 people have been tested, 6,395 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 47,255/894/3,370/650,890.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” For the past two weeks, 373 positive test results; 304 in the 2 weeks before that; 207 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 71.6 million people have tested positive, and more than 1.6 million people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 297,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

TEMPORARY CLOSURE: Mashiko has closed temporarily again after a staff member was exposed to a COVID-positive family member.

CITY EXPANDING FRESHBUCKS: Applications will open next month to bring 3,000 more families into the program.

DONATION DRIVE TOMORROW: 10 am-3 pm outside Alki UCC – holiday food, pet food, and socks.

