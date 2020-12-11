CORONAVIRUS: Friday 12/11 roundup

Tonight marks 41 weeks since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here are the latest local updates:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*52,575 people have tested positive, 904 more than yesterday’s total

*932 people have died, 12 more than yesterday’s total

*3,588 people have been hospitalized, 45 more than yesterday’s total

*678,220 people have been tested, 3,117 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 46,931/894/3,347/650.564.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 71 million cases, 1,594,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

SOME GOOD NEWS: While the numbers of new cases, and some other stats, are still high, Seattle-King County Public Health leader Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a briefing today that there’s some leveling off.

VIRUS-DELAYED ROAD WORK: SDOT disclosed today that its contractor stopped work on the Delridge RapidRide preparation project because of COVID cases.

WA NOTIFY: A week and a half after this “exposure notification technology” – a feature on iPhones, an app for Androids – was released, 1,350,000+ users have enabled it.

