FOLLOWUP: Next phase of Alki Point Healthy Street construction starts ‘as soon as Monday’

Two and a half weeks ago, SDOT announced it was about to start work on some of the permanent features of the Alki Point Healthy Street (Alki Avenue SW and Beach Drive SW between 63rd SW and Alki Point) project. We haven’t been back yet for a look at that work, primarily described as added speed humps, but today, SDOT sent an update – the next phase of construction starts “as soon as Monday.”

As soon as Monday, May 13, crews will begin the next phase of construction on the permanent treatments for the Alki Point Healthy Street. This work will include: -A 10-foot-wide shared walking/rolling space

-Three ADA parking spaces

-Stop controls at intersecting streets

-Pavement markings, parking signs, and striping the public parking lot Unauthorized on-street parking located within 20 feet of intersections will be removed for new installation.

The project page elaborates on the zone numbers shown in the map above.