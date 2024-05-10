YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle ways to be in One Seattle Day of Service

One week from tomorrow, thousands of people will volunteer at dozens of sites around the city for the One Seattle Day of Service announced by Mayor Harrell. If you’re not already signed up to help out somewhere, his office sent this list of West Seattle opportunities:

Volunteer opportunities and event partners:

Alki Beach Beautification Event (sponsored by Pearsall Properties) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Don Armeni/Seacrest Park Beautification from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

West Seattle Junction Plaza Park Beautification (sponsored by West Seattle Junction Association) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Kiwanis Club of West Seattle Street Beautification Event (sponsored by Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, Key Clubs West Seattle and Chief Sealth International High School) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

High Point Open Space Association Bee Festival Event from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (three shifts)

Dirt Corps West Seattle Park Beautification Event (sponsored by Dirt Corps) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Riverview Neighborhood Cleanup from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

West Seattle – First Tongan UMC Street Beautification Event (sponsored by First Tongan UMC) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

West Seattle – Arbor Heights Elementary Gardening Event (sponsored by Arbor Heights Elementary School) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Delridge Roxhill Park Beautification Event from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

African Community Housing & Development Community Engagement and Market Cleanup from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (two shifts)

Residents can sign up for volunteer shifts by going to seattle.gov/dayofservice.