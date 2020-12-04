CORONAVIRUS: Friday 12/4 roundup

40 weeks now since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here’s what’s new:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*46,931 people have tested positive, 758 more than yesterday’s total

*894 people have died, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*3,347 people have been hospitalized, 42 more than yesterday’s total

*650.564 people have been tested (the county still says this number is “frozen” but it’s going up a bit each day; the state had said they hoped to be caught up by today)

One week ago, those totals were 42,903/853/3,129/(unavailable).

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 65.8 million cases, 1,518,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

KEY INDICATORS: If you’re interested in more data, this is an additional King County dashboard to watch, updated each weekday. Today another of its indicators flipped over into the danger zone – we’ve checked regularly and only now has hospital occupancy gone above the critical 80 percent mark; it’s now at 85 percent.

WA NOTIFY: In the first five days since this “exposure notification technology” – a feature on iPhones, an app for Androids – was released, 1,000,000+ users have enabled it.

MORE CITY AID: The city says 1,100 restaurants and bars were among the applicants for the latest round of small-business grant, and it will be making $2.5 million more in grant awards among that group. It’s also allotting an additional $2.5 million for cash grants to hospitality workers; watch for word on how that will be administered.

REOPENED: El Chupacabra on Alki and Mission Cantina in Admiral both reopened today after COVID closures.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!