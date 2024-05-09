South Seattle College Garden Center: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Buy plants, support education! You can do that every day the South Seattle College Garden Center – one of our newest sponsors – is open. Here’s what they would like you to know:

Discover the vibrant world of plants and support both budding horticulturalists and a student-run business at the Garden Center at South Seattle College, located in the Puget Ridge neighborhood of West Seattle [map]. Our center serves as a hands-on learning hub for Landscape Horticulture Program students, offering them real-world experience and knowledge in both plant care and retail. By supporting the Garden Center, you are supporting our students’ goals in pursuit of careers in the landscape horticulture field.

Step into our oasis and explore a diverse array of indoor and outdoor plants, including snake plants, bird nest ferns, annual edibles, and a variety of colorful flowers. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, our dedicated volunteers and students are available to provide expert advice and insight, honing their skills while helping you cultivate your green thumb.

Nestled between our living, breathing classroom, the Arboretum, and the Northwest Wine Academy (with a tasting room!), our Garden Center is a year-round haven for plant lovers. As the seasons change, so does our selection, ensuring your garden projects thrive year-round.

This Spring and Summer, join us in nurturing both plants and students by supporting the Landscape Horticulture program and our student-run Garden Center.

Visit us Thursday through Saturday, 10 am to 3 pm, and follow us on Instagram for updates and inspiration. We can’t wait to grow with you!

