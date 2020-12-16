City extends eviction moratorium for residences, nonprofits, small businesses, and other pandemic-relief measures

The city is extending the eviction moratorium for residences, nonprofits, and small businesses until the end of March. Mayor Jenny Durkan has signed a new executive order (read it here). Here’s an excerpt from the announcement:

While the residential eviction moratorium is in place in Seattle, property owners may not issue notices of termination or otherwise initiate an eviction action with the courts unless there is an imminent threat to the health and safety of the community. Along with halting evictions, the order also prevents tenants from incurring late fees, interest, or other charges due to late payment of rent during the moratorium. However, tenants are still legally obligated to pay rent during the moratorium and landlords are encouraged to offer flexible payment plans. Residential tenants who receive any eviction notice during the moratorium should contact the Renting in Seattle hotline at 206‐684‐5700 or go online to submit a complaint. The City of Seattle has committed $18 million to rental assistance in addition to state and King County resources for landlords and tenants. The City of Seattle is closely following any action taken at the state and federal level regarding moratoriums.

The moratorium on eviction of nonprofit and small business commercial tenants apply to independently owned businesses with 50 employees or fewer per establishment, state nonprofits, and 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Along with halting evictions, the order also prevents eligible small businesses and nonprofits from incurring late fees, interest, or other charges due to late payment during the moratorium. For additional questions, please see the Office of Economic Development’s COVID-19 Lease Amendment Tool Kit.