BRIDGE UPDATES: Low-bridge camera installation continues Friday; 1st Avenue South Bridge repair-plan update

Three bridge notes tonight:

LOW-BRIDGE CAMERAS UPDATE: SDOT sent the photo, announcing “that crews installed the first camera today without any need for lane closures. They plan to install a second camera close to 11th Ave SW tomorrow.” We went out on the low bridge this afternoon and noticed several new signboards like the one in the photo. SDOT says those will be used to let people know when enforcement is happening and when (like 9 pm-5 am nightly) it’s not. The cameras are expected to be activated next month; this SDOT post recaps the current rules for low-bridge use.

1ST AVENUE SOUTH BRIDGE UPDATE: As we first reported in October, repair work will bring lane closures to the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge next month. This week, we checked back with WSDOT – this is a state bridge, not a city bridge – to see if the dates were set yet. Short answer: No. Long answer: No, because they haven’t chosen a contractor yet. Five bids were received, and opened yesterday; the three lowest bids are listed on this WSDOT webpage. The contract likely will be awarded next week, and the work schedule will be set after that.

REMINDER – SOUTH PARK BRIDGE CLOSURE TONIGHT: Quick reminder that tonight is the second scheduled night for an inspection closure of the South Park Bridge, 10:30 pm-6 am.