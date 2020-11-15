WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what’s happening, halfway through November

(Olympic Mountains seen from Gatewood on Saturday morning, photographed by Mark Dale)

Here’s what’s ahead for today in West Seattle and vicinity:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: The list of more than 20.churches’ Sunday online services (with a few also offering in-person options), with updated links, is here.

DINE OUT FOR LAFAYETTE @ MISSION CANTINA: 10 am-10 pm, dine/drink at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW; WSB sponsor) in The Admiral District, and support Lafayette Elementary – be sure to tell Mission that’s why you’re there, takeout or dine-in.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

SOCKS/FOOD DONATION DRIVE: Help people stay warm and fed:

It’s never too early to share the holiday spirit. Alki United Church of Christ (Alki UCC) is hosting an in-person socially distanced Thanksgiving Food Drive this Sunday, November 15 between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. Collections are being taken outside the church’s main entrance at 6115 SW Hinds in West Seattle. Priority items, distributed through the White Center Food Bank, include Boxed Stuffing Mix, Instant Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Canned Veggies, Cornbread Mix, Canned Fruit Pie Filling, Pie Crust Mix, etc. Donations of personal-care items and (clearly labeled) packets of pet food are also welcome. Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also welcome, as well as SOCKS, SOCKS, SOCKS — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

TOYS FOR TOTS COLLECTION: 10 am-1:30 pm near the market’s entrance/exit, look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. (California/Alaska)

GOVERNOR SPEAKS: 11 am, he’s expected to announce new restrictions to try to stop the surge of COVID-19. We’ll show the stream here with live updates, or you can watch on TVW‘s website.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)