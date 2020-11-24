WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Here’s what will be different this year

As Thanksgiving approaches, so does Christmas-lights season. But as with so many things, the pandemic has changed plans.

(WSB photo, 2019)

MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: Usually by now, installation would be well under way at the Menashe Family‘s legendary display on Beach Drive SW. But after driving by a few times in recent days and noting the absence of the requisite bucket truck, we called the family’s shop today to inquire. Josh Menashe tells us they’ve decided to scale way back this year, for obvious reasons – anything that draws a crowd (or requires many helpers to install) is dangerous right now. (And they’ve already been through one COVID-19 scare.) They’ll put up a small amount of decorations this weekend, he told us, but nothing like the usual all-out light show. And after that, if you do go by for a look, the family implores you, please keep moving – don’t get out of your car (or off your bike).

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: Ken and Cora Iverson have canceled this annual animated-lights show northeast of The Junction:

It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that West Seattle Yuletide will be cancelling our Yule light

show for 2020. We had hoped to host a limited display but with the recent increase in cases and the associated increases in restrictions, we feel that we can’t justify the risks involved in attracting crowds. The last thing we would want is to be the reason people, especially the local children getting sick. It’s been a terrible year but we are hopeful that things will change next year and hope to return with a 2021 show. Be safe and stay healthy.

P.S. We’ll be featuring home decorations as we did during Halloween season – info welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!