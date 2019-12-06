CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Music-synched West Seattle Yuletide is back!

From the lights-and-lightings section of the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: East of The Junction, music-synched West Seattle Yuletide is bigger and brighter this year.

” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>As explained here, the show will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, 5-9 pm, until December 20th, when it’ll go nightly. You can find West Seattle Yuletide on the east side of 38th SW between Genesee and Dakota; the soundtrack, audible if you’re on the sidewalk, is broadcast on 101.9 FM if you’re in your car.