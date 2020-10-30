BIZNOTE: Menashe & Sons Jewelers closed temporarily after COVID-19 diagnosis

Thanks for the tip. Menashe & Sons Jewelers in The Junction has announced via social media that it’s closed until November 9th because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. From the post:

Dear Menashe & Sons customers, friends, family,

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19. We immediately closed the store and have done a deep clean, and everyone is isolating.

Due to this, we will remain closed until Monday, November 9th so we can take extra precautions and our employees may get tested and self-quarantine at home.

Since this diagnosis, the building has been repeatedly sanitized and disinfected following state and federal guidelines.

We are working with the King County Department of Health to ensure that everything possible is being done to keep you and our employees and families safe.

The safety and wellbeing of our team, their families, and you, who we also consider family, are the utmost importance.