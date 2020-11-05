WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another stabilization milestone – Pier 18 bearing release

SDOT says its stabilization contractor Kraemer North America has reached another milestone. SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson tells WSB, “We have completed the Pier 18 release work as planned.” SDOT detailed the Pier 18 bearing problem in April: “We discovered that one particular joint has become stuck, which appears to be magnifying the daily stresses on the bridge. Specifically, the issue is with the lateral bearings at the top of the Pier 18 support columns. This isn’t the sole cause of cracking on the bridge, but our bridge experts think it is a major part of the problem.” The bearings are pieces of rubber that “manage movement” as the bridge handles traffic and other stresses. The release is just part of the stabilization work – other parts involve strengthening the damaged section of the bridge – but it’s definitely a milestone. SDOT promises more details later today on what the Pier 18 release means and what’s next. We’ll add that information when it’s in.