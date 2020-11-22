WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Photos to brighten the end of the weekend

Here at the end of a gray day, we have bright and beautiful bird photos, courtesy of West Seattle photographers who sent them to us to share with you. Above, David Hutchinson photographed a Harlequin Duck at Constellation Park; below, a Red-breasted Sapsucker, photographed by Mark Wangerin:

Two from Jerry Simmons – an Anna’s Hummingbird in front of fall color:

And a Great Blue Heron:

Also featuring a bird perched on a piling, the photo below by Lynn Hall takes its brightness from the blue sky and blue water as a Cormorant looks toward downtown:

Carrie C. sent this photo of a Golden Pheasant sighting in Highland Park last month and we just realized we hadn’t included it in previous bird galleries:

