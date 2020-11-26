WEST SEATTLE ART: Holiday window-painting

As noted in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, we’re spotlighting decorations again this season. Not just lights – this year, so many other types of displays have been created in windows and yards and on balconies, as we all look for ways to brighten our pandemic-constrained lives. Above and below are photos sent by LC in Admiral, who wanted to share the story of her painted window. The artist is known as The Deco-Meshin’ Mama:

She explains her technique via email: “I hand-draw each design with expo marker. I then paint a base layer with inter paint, with a eggshell or satin finish. Then I do all the details! I do a lot of deco mesh 3-D work, window painting, and murals.” She is a relatively recent arrival to Seattle – just before the pandemic – and while she had done a lot of work on business windows, she’s pivoted to residential, and it’s been a hit – she says she’s booked up for the next three weeks. You can see more of her work here.