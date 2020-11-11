VETERANS DAY: West Seattle Junction flags, and notes for today/tonight

(WSB photos)

In honor of Veterans Day, flags are up in the heart of The Junction. The volunteers who placed them this morning were from organizations including Boy Scouts, the Lions Club of West Seattle, Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, and local Key Clubs.

In observance of the holiday, there are some changes today in addition to what was mentioned in our morning transportation watch, including:

*No classes for most schools

*Most government services are closed, including the Seattle Public Library

*Banking holiday

*USPS holiday

One event happening tonight:

LEGISLATIVE TOWN HALL @ 34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm online, our area’s largest political organization meets. A “town hall” with local state legislators is at the heart of the agenda, which is here, and includes a registration link if you’re interested in attending.