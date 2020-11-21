Remembering John J. Jackson, 1928-2020

Family and friends are remembering John J. Jackson, and sharing his story with the community:

John was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 29, 1928 to George and Elizabeth Jackson. He was third oldest of 15 siblings.

In 1943, at the age of 15, he enlisted in the United States Navy. John saw action in the battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines. When the USS Baxter sailed into Bremerton to be decommissioned, he thought Seattle would be a good town in which to settle. He went back to Chicago, and took a job selling magazines, where he met Alma Guthrie. They married and in 1954 their daughter, Colleen, was born. They moved to West Seattle six months later and made Alki Beach their home. He became known as the “Cool Dad” because he cooked dinners for Colleen and her friends, drove then to sports activities, movies, and concerts. He even helped them sell Girl Scout cookies.

John was truly one of a kind, and lived his life with flair and ambition, always wearing fine suits and a fedora. He was a creative businessman with unique ideas and enjoyed helping others find ways to help their business’ prosper. He defended those who needed protection and was incredibly generous. John always had a warm greeting for old friends, had a joke at the ready, and was able to make everyone feel special. He always left an impression on those he met.

He worked in the marketing and promotion business. He promoted many different products ranging from perfume to pudding to kitty litter. He then founded the North American Dinner Club for which he traveled all over the United States and Canada. He could recite all the highways one would use to drive into any area of this country or southern Canada. He was a very creative man and always had a new idea. He loved deeply and had friends all over the US and Canada.

In September of 2007 John married his longtime companion, and love of his life, Patsy Bechtold. They moved to Bonney Lake to live with Patsy’s daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Ryan, where he loved to spoil his two granddaughters. He was a good man, a kind man, and he enjoyed his life.

John peacefully passed on November 5, 2020, with Patsy at his side. He is survived by his daughter, Colleen, his wife Patsy, her daughter Angie (Ryan), two granddaughters (Savannah, Saveya), and six siblings (Patsy, Muffet, Gregory, Francis, Lewis, and Tim). He will be missed by all who knew him.