FOLLOWUP: Volunteers prep ‘Alki Beach Rock House’ for move

(WSB photos – first 4 are from Saturday)

If all goes well, the well-known “Rock House” (“Stone House’ to some) across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp will be moved to a temporary new home within the next month or two. To get ready for the move, advocates and other volunteers have been working to clean it up and prepare it. We stopped by this weekend while several were working at the site.

As we first reported almost two years ago, the nearly-a-century-old cottage studded with scavenged beach stones is on a site that’s destined for redevelopment. But the new owners were willing to give preservation advocates the house, as long as it could be moved. And first, there’s a lot to be removed.

Hopes of moving it to a Seattle Parks site aren’t advancing at this point, we’re told, but advocates with the Alki Beach Rock House Association are working on other options in the area.

First task, though, is moving it to a holding site. The renowned house-moving firm Nickel Bros is set to do that in December or January.

(WSB photo, 2019)

The house is not a historical landmark, but the group wants to save the structure as a reminder of Alki’s beach-cottage history, as what’s left of that history continues to make way for redevelopment.