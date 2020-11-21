EXPLORING: Take the Green-Duwamish Journey!

(Photo courtesy DRCC)

Bundle up and get out! Looking for somewhere to explore that’s not far, but isn’t your same old familiar neighborhood path/park? The Duwamish Alive! Coalition and Green River Coalition have an invitation for you:

This fall, Duwamish Alive! is encouraging community members to take the self-guided Green-Duwamish Journey of discovery. The Green-Duwamish Watershed is one of the most interesting places to explore, especially now with the river alive with salmon and wildlife. Take the journey, visiting interesting locations that tell the unique story of this area, its geology, history, ecology, and its peoples over time. Many are nearby in West Seattle and Tukwila.

*Walk on land that held a 3,000 year old Duwamish Village

*Visit an active Duwamish Longhouse, gaining a deeper understanding of the Duwamish peoples

*Experience salmon returning to their home to spawn at the end of their life’s journey

*Visit innovative projects addressing our environmental challenges,

*Stand on a rock outcropping older than Mt. Rainier, left by the last glacial age

*Understand the area that made Seattle and this region what it is today

Download your free guidebook and student packets at DuwamishAlive.org for journey information on locations, fun activities, and an eco-pledge raffle, to experience our river in a new and deeper way. Journeys are planned individually, to accommodate schedules, interests, and Covid safety protocols. Locations are all easily accessed, offering easy walking; most are ADA-accessible and marked with signage.

This is a great activity for families and complement classroom learning with free downloadable student learning packets from NATURE VISION covering Ecological Impacts, Water Quality, Human Systems, Invasive Plants, Ecosystems, Watersheds, and Humans and Water for grades K-12. Each packet includes both a teacher and parent/caregiver overview and daily student science lessons which connect to our watershed’s and community’s health.