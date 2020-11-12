TONIGHT: Busy Thursday – governor’s COVID-19 address, school-project meetings, West Seattle Art Walk, more

(Photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Very busy Thursday evening ahead, starting just before sunset:

DEMONSTRATION: Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving for racial justice, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge, 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5 pm, some participants are online, some in-person, and there’s also some art you can enjoy right now simply by scrolling through the images featured on the official WSAW website – it’s all here.

GOVERNOR’S ADDRESS: Two days after state and health officials’ dire warnings about the pandemic, Governor Jay Inslee and wife Trudi Inslee will speak to the state live at 5:30 pm. The announcement we received described it as an update on the pandemic but did not hint at whether any new restrictions will be announced. The stream will be here (and we’ll feature it here on WSB once it begins, too).

WEST SEATTLE ELEMENTARY ADDITION MEETING 6 pm tonight online, an update/Q&A meeting is planned for community members; attendance info is in our preview.

MADISON MS ADDITION MEETING: This project also has a community-update meeting tonight, 6 pm online – our preview includes attendance info.

POLICE-BUDGET TOWN HALL: “Police defunding” advocates are having town halls with City Councilmembers regarding the status of the SPD budget. Tonight’s guest is West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee – 6 pm online. You can go here to register to attend.

TRANSPORTATION HISTORY: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly Words, Writers, SouthWest Stories series rolls into “Washington on Wheels: Odd and Innovative Transportation Ideas from the Pacific Northwest” tonight at 6 pm, with broadcaster Harriet Baskas, live online. Our preview includes attendance info.