WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 36 possibilities!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

As the weekend begins, here’s our highlight list, as usual mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar (if we’re missing something, text info ASAP to 206-293-6302):

LINCOLN PARK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: From West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor):

West Seattle Runner is doing a group run field trip to Lincoln Park! Many of our runners/walkers are doing the One Step Closer event in in August and we want to get everyone familiar with the route. Those who are not doing the event are coming to the field trip for the opportunity to run and walk in a beautiful place with friendly people. We will meet at 8 am at the upper parking lot Look for the bright orange West Seattle Runner tent, you cannot miss us! We will be at the tent from 8 to 10 am, so you can leave belongings safely with us. If you finish your workout after we leave, we will take your belongings back to the shop with us and you can pick up until we close at 5pm at West Seattle Runner.

WHITE CENTER REFRESH: Annual community cleanup at multiple sites; volunteers are gathering at 8:30 am at White Center HUB (8th SW and SW 108th) – details here.

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB SALE: 9 am-3 pm, annual plant sale! (6353 50th SW)

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: First class of the month is at 9:30 am, all levels welcome, at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW)

OPEN HOUSE & PLAY-TO-CONNECT @ THE BRIDGE SCHOOL: 10 am-noon at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10030 28th SW; WSB sponsor), not just a chance to tour the school, but also to play!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: At West Seattle’s only comic-book store, Tails to Astonish (5633 California SW), one free comic book today for everyone who stops in, more with a purchase! 10 am-5 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, with newly expanded Saturday hours 10 am-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

VASHON ISLAND ART-STUDIO TOUR: This weekend and next, 10 am-5 pm both days, you can tour art studios around Vashon. (WSB sponsor)

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: They’re back, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am weekends at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Preregister here ASAP, then show up at the Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens) for this morning’s 11 am walking tour.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN PEONY FESTIVAL: 11 am-4 pm, with performances and other activities starting at noon. The garden is on the north end of the campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm for tool-borrowing!. Find the WSTL on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

MONTHLY COMMUNITY WORKOUT: 11:30 am at CrossFit West Seattle (4200 SW Admiral Way) – preregister here.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Community visitors welcome noon-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

MOUNTAIN MADNESS GEAR SWAP: 12-2 pm, bring your gently used outdoor gear to the Mountain Madness offices and swap for new gear! (9249 17th SW)

FIRE STATION OPEN HOUSES: 1-3 pm, as part of Seattle’s Neighbor Day, all fire stations around the city will open to the public; our calendar listing has the five West Seattle stations’ locations.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’ X 2: The student. production at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) has two performances today/tonight, 2 and 7 pm.

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic with “short, specific sessions” at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

‘NOURISH AND FLOURISH’: 6 pm, West Seattle Food Bank‘s biggest annual fundraiser at 4105 in SODO (4105 Airport Way) – ticket sales have closed so this is just a reminder for ticketholders, it’s happening tonight!

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: Final weekend continues for ArtsWest‘s current play, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

CARTOON MESS AT KENYON HALL: Cartoon Mess Live! at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm, a fave at The Hall. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Roxbury Saints, Insect Man, Royal Blunder – $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT TIM’S: ALJ Afronova // Bao Bella // Mara Cara at Tim’s in White Center, 8 pm, all ages. (16th SW & SW 98th)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, DJ Vega. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

If you’re planning a West Seattle event, and it’s open to the community, our calendar is open for you; listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!