CORONAVIRUS: Friday 11/6 roundup

36 weeks now since the Friday night announcement that King County had its first case of COVID-19. Here’s where we are now:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*29,997 people have tested positive, 532 more than yesterday’s total

*811 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*2,633 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*564,082 people have been tested, 5,288 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 27,423/804/2,573/537,331.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 49.2 million cases, 1,242,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

WHO’S GETTING IT? In her weekly newsletter circulated today, West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold pointed this out from the latest statewide situation report:

On top of being widely distributed geographically, case counts in western Washington have been increasing in all age groups since mid-September. This suggests that no single transmission route is driving rising trends, and the COVID-19 burden is widely dispersed across the population. Growth in cases is particularly pronounced in the 25 to 39 and 40 to 59 age groups.

Also in her newsletter:

If you or anyone you know is struggling to manage stress from COVID-19, call the Washington Listens support line at 1-833-681-0211. Call 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

NEED TESTING? Our weekly reminder – the city-operated testing site in West Seattle – south side of the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) – is open Saturdays (as well as weekdays). Go here to choose an appointment time before you go.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!