BUSINESS UPDATES: Click! Design That Fits, Head to Toe, Seattle Dive Tours

Spend local! We’re continuing to get West Seattle businesses’ updates in the wake of this week’s statewide rule changes, and we’re sharing them along with updating our ongoing lists. Here are three more:

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS (4540 California SW): From this longtime WSB sponsor:

We’re open with lots of options on how to get your Click! fix. Visit our brick and mortar shop in the heart of West Seattle’s Junction. We’re open 6 days a week, our regular hours will be updated at this link throughout the holiday season. Our capacity is 4 customers in-store at a time with a 20 min limit. If we’re at capacity a crew member will ask that you wait to enter. Face masks are required and we have a number of sanitizing stations throughout the store. Please mind the floor markers to keep distance from others. We’re also are open for Private Shopping Appointments (in-store or virtual) during the afternoons + evenings on Tuesdays and Sundays. Learn more and book your appointment here. Our Gift Helper Service is the perfect non-scheduled (and discreet) way to get personalized gift suggestions sent straight to your inbox! Just fill out this form and we’ll be back to you shortly. Most of the shop is also online – click though our virtual Click! (ha!) by exploring current window displays and featured collections from the homepage or perusing categories in the menu bar above. All web orders over $75 ship free within the US and we’re taking the show on the (local) road with free West Seattle delivery on orders over $50!

HEAD TO TOE: From the day spa in The Admiral District:

Head To Toe Day Spa is open for services as well as retail & gift certificate purchase. We encourage anyone wishing to purchase products or a gift certificate to call & pay in advance so we can have their order ready for curbside pickup. We also accept retail & gift-certificate orders through our website which can then be mailed or picked up. Appointments can also be requested online. When we reopened in June after a three-month closure, we took extensive measures to ensure the safety of all guests & staff including: Reducing spa capacity for staff & guests

Mandatory hand sanitization & temperature check for anyone entering the spa. Masks required at all times.

Mandatory sanitization in treatment rooms between all services as well as hourly spa wide sanitization.

HIPPA air filters & LED sanitizers in all rooms.

We encourage bi weekly COVID testing for all staff (no staff members have tested positive since March).

All service providers wear KN95 masks as well as face shields during all services.

Where possible all cloth surfaces have been removed or covered & single-use products are used whenever possible.

We will soon have an outdoor open air cabana with space heaters for guests to wait under to ensure social distancing in our lobby. We care deeply about our spa guests, each other, and our families & friends. We will continue to do all that we can to support this amazing West Seattle Community we call home. For appointments

M-F 8:30 am-7:30 pm

SAT 8:30 am-5:30 pm

SUN 10:30 am-6:30 pm For retail

10:30 am– 5:00 pm Daily

SEATTLE DIVE TOURS (4217 SW Admiral Way): Not just tours!

Offering scuba-diving tours, training, and travel.

Small retail shop/training space. What we don’t have in store – we can get from our vendors including Aqualung, Diving Unlimited, Light and Motion.

Owned and based in West Seattle. PADI 100% AWARE, Green Star Dive Resort. Member of 1% for the Planet Offering:

Curbside service

West Seattle Delivery

Discount Code for online store and booking system ‘WSI’ – 10% off any item for West Seattle residents

We’ve also added a specific ticket on our booking system for new divers to complete their Open Water E-learning and Pool work with us here and you can do your Open Water check-out dives in your warm-water location.

Got a business update? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!