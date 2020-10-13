West Seattle, Washington

13 Tuesday

WINDSTORM: West Seattle power outages, 6,800+ customers; trees down

October 13, 2020 4:00 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

4 PM: Thanks for all the tips – power’s out over what seems to be a wide area of West Seattle – so far reports include Alki, Admiral, Avalon/Genesee – updates to come. And remember that a dark traffic signal (we’ve heard California/Admiral and 35th/Avalon and Delridge/Genesee are out, among others) is a 4-way stop!

4:05 PM: Also via scanner, trees are reported down in the 1500 block of Ferry and 7100 block of 31st SW (photo added above – came down right between two cars) . … City Light map has just updated, 6,700+ customers out.

4:16 PM: Ferry Avenue is blocked because of the tree trouble. Screengrab of City Light map added above. … Police radio indicates there are also lines down at California Way/Harbor.

4:28 PM: Multiple reports of an explosion-type sound in the Fairmount Playfield area after the initial outage started – looks like that area now has a pocket outage of its own, 91 customers.

16 Replies to "WINDSTORM: West Seattle power outages, 6,800+ customers; trees down"

  • AN October 13, 2020 (4:03 pm)
    Thanks again WSB! I barely had time to figure out what was happening, check SEA city light which was not quite updated & you folks are already on it! Thanks to the tipsters and thanks to WSB for all you do!

    • WSB October 13, 2020 (4:07 pm)
      Their latest version of mapping can lag by 15 minutes or so, so the early reports are vital. Thanks.

  • John Forbes October 13, 2020 (4:05 pm)
    Power is out here in Admiral!!!

  • Test October 13, 2020 (4:08 pm)
    The estimated restoration says 17:00 on the SCL outage map

    • WSB October 13, 2020 (4:14 pm)
      Remember, the estimated restoration time is ABSOLUTELY MEANINGLESS. Could be a lot sooner or a lot later. Latter more likely given that City Light crews are busy.

  • Chris October 13, 2020 (4:12 pm)
    Power went out at 49th and Andover about 10 minutes ago.

  • Keenan October 13, 2020 (4:13 pm)
    Good ole WSB

  • Ang October 13, 2020 (4:13 pm)
    Power is out on 25th Ave SW. went out and back on twice but remains off….

  • SH October 13, 2020 (4:15 pm)
    BIG bang near 38th Ave SW at SW Dawson St.  Might have been a transformer, but power still seems to be on here.  

  • Rooster October 13, 2020 (4:17 pm)
    Not sure if related,  but just heard a loud boom in Fairmont Park area.

    • WSB October 13, 2020 (4:19 pm)
      They’re checking out a report called in from 5400 block of 40th SW, though it was after the outage started.

      • Rooster October 13, 2020 (4:25 pm)
        That’s it. Still have power. Maybe tree trouble? Will cautiously take a look down the block…

        • Kelle October 13, 2020 (4:34 pm)
          There is a tree branch draping over the power lines in the alley of the 5300 block and in between Fauntleroy and 40th. We are all out of power at this point and also heard the loud boom around 4pm. 

          • WSB October 13, 2020 (4:39 pm)

            Thanks. We’ve since noted the separate 91-customer outage in your area.

      • SE October 13, 2020 (4:29 pm)
        No power on the east side of the 5400 block of 40th Ave SW, but power on the west side. 

  • Al King October 13, 2020 (4:24 pm)
    Everything’s stayed on at 61st and Stevens.

