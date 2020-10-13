WINDSTORM: West Seattle power outages, 6,800+ customers; trees down

4 PM: Thanks for all the tips – power’s out over what seems to be a wide area of West Seattle – so far reports include Alki, Admiral, Avalon/Genesee – updates to come. And remember that a dark traffic signal (we’ve heard California/Admiral and 35th/Avalon and Delridge/Genesee are out, among others) is a 4-way stop!

4:05 PM: Also via scanner, trees are reported down in the 1500 block of Ferry and 7100 block of 31st SW (photo added above – came down right between two cars) . … City Light map has just updated, 6,700+ customers out.

4:16 PM: Ferry Avenue is blocked because of the tree trouble. Screengrab of City Light map added above. … Police radio indicates there are also lines down at California Way/Harbor.

4:28 PM: Multiple reports of an explosion-type sound in the Fairmount Playfield area after the initial outage started – looks like that area now has a pocket outage of its own, 91 customers.