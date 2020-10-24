WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Here’s what you can do today/tonight

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight:

TRAFFIC ALERT: SW Edmunds is closed at Delridge all weekend.

HALLOWEEN GUIDE: Just launched last night – including our list of decoration locations sent by readers so far.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HARVEST FEST: Get your scavenger-hunt map, stop at a cider/cocoa location, browse the window displays – it’s a new kind of celebration this year; details here.

REMODELED HOME TOUR: 10 am-5 pm online, with Potter Construction (WSB sponsor) participating – more info here, including the link to use to sign up and take the tour.

FOOD-BOX DISTRIBUTION: The Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church is distributing free boxes of food – dairy, fruit, vegetables, meat, milk, bread – 1-4 pm. Drive up, ride up, walk up. (2620 SW Kenyon)

WINE TIME: 1-4 pm, Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is open for you to stop by and pick up their wine(s)! (5910 California SW)

SPOOKY TOWN @ STEVE COX MEMORIAL PARK: 2-5 pm, it’s a pre-Halloween “grab and go” event.

Families are welcome to drive or walk through the park to pick up goodie bags packed with face masks, DIY arts and crafts projects, official Spooky Town slime, candy, prizes, and even pumpkins (while supplies last). Don’t miss the “Pumpkin Patch Maze” on the outdoor basketball court, a Dragon Eye hunt on the multipurpose field, the I Spy Spooky Town Adventure in the windows of the Log Cabin, and a step and repeat photo opportunity on the Log Cabin steps.

(1321 SW 102nd)

THE HEEBIE JEEBIES LIVE ONLINE: The quintessential Halloween band will perform at Parliament Tavern, but don’t go there to see them – it’s live online tonight at 7 pm, streaming here.

VOTE! Haven’t sent in/dropped off your ballot yet? Early voting is wildly popular this election. Here’s the map/list of drop boxes.