West Seattle Pilates: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today, we welcome West Seattle Pilates as our newest sponsor. New WSB sponsors get a chance to tell you what they do, so here’s what West Seattle Pilates would like you to know:

West Seattle Pilates is owned and operated by Jenny Melville and located in the ActivSpace building on Harbor Avenue. She has lived in West Seattle for the past decade and taught Pilates all over the Seattle area for 9 years. Pilates helps lengthen and strengthen the muscles in your body. It is great as a practice on its own or can be added to other fitness modalities for conditioning. West Seattle Pilates opened in March of 2018 and offers small-mat Pilates classes and private lessons.

West Seattle Pilates takes pride in maintaining long-term clients. Jenny creates a safe environment that welcomes people no matter their fitness level and body type. She is able to work with clients who have chronic injuries and different pathologies. Jenny is creative in her approach and up to the task of helping someone move and feel better. After a Pilates session, people leave feeling energized and mindful of the smaller muscle groups they worked. Clients notice better posture, stronger core, and an overall feeling of greater mobility in their bodies.

West Seattle Pilates has volunteered their services including to West Seattle High School to introduce Pilates to freshman students. Jenny is very willing to give back to the community and has donated several gift certificates to various events/auctions over the past couple years.

It is important to keep your body moving during this pandemic, especially if you are working from home. WSP offers classes on Zoom and private lessons on Zoom or in the studio. If you’ve ever wanted to try Pilates and the apparatus(reformer, tower, chair) there is a one-time Private Lesson Intro Pack of 3 lessons for $180 (+ tax). Feel free to give us a call at 206-822-5844 or send email to westseattlepilates@gmail.com

