WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another catalytic-converter theft

This time, the report is from Joanna: “Unfortunately the catalytic converter was stolen from my Prius this week while parked on the residential street on the corner of SW Edmunds St and 41st Ave SW. I took my car into an auto shop in west Seattle and they said I was their 10th recently and that not much can be done to prevent it (besides not parking on the street).” Southwest Precinct Crime-Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner did recently send an alert that included this other bit of advice: “Speak with your vehicle manufacturer to inquire about specific devices that can be added to shield or lock the catalytic converter.”