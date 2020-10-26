WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Pier 18 bearing release expected this week; Community Task Force meets Wednesday

Two key notes about the week ahead for the West Seattle Bridge, now in its 8th month of closure:

PIER 18 BEARING RELEASE: SDOT says the stabilization crew plans to release this stuck bearing – originally explained here – this week. Above is an SDOT photo of the temporary brace for that pier. It’s noted in this week’s stabilization update, published today. Once the stuck bearing is released, contractor Kraemer NA moves on to building a new one. More carbon-fiber wrapping is ahead, too.

COMMUNITY TASK FORCE MEETING WEDNESDAY: Now that they’ve had a week to review the Cost-Benefit Analysis, this volunteer advisory group is expected to share its thoughts with the mayor as she prepares to decide on repair now/replace later vs. replace now. The meeting is at noon Wednesday (October 28th), and the viewing link is here. (If there’s any last-minute change, as there was last week, you can check the streaming service’s YouTube channel.)