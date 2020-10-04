WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 views of your feathered neighbors

Not watching the Seahawks? Enjoy some non-football birds – starting with, above, a real-life “seahawk,” an Osprey, pursued by a Gull, photographed from Jack Block Park by Mark MacDonald. He also sent this view of a Black-capped Chickadee at Lincoln Park:

We’re hearing a lot from the resident woodpeckers these days – here are two photos from Mark Wangerin, first a Northern Flicker:

Next, a Downy Woodpecker:

Also in the neighborhoods – you might be noticing the “aeration” Crows are doing on planting strips and lawns. We published this story explaining it last year. Don Brubeck photographed a Crow that appears to have been busy doing some digging:

And three seabirds from Stewart L. – here’s a Great Blue Heron:

A Cormorant:

And a Belted Kingfisher:

James Tilley caught a Kingfisher in full light:

Thanks again to everyone sharing photos – from birds to breaking news!