WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 views of your feathered neighbors

Not watching the Seahawks? Enjoy some non-football birds – starting with, above, a real-life “seahawk,” an Osprey, pursued by a Gull, photographed from Jack Block Park by Mark MacDonald. He also sent this view of a Black-capped Chickadee at Lincoln Park:
We’re hearing a lot from the resident woodpeckers these days – here are two photos from Mark Wangerin, first a Northern Flicker:
Next, a Downy Woodpecker:
Also in the neighborhoods – you might be noticing the “aeration” Crows are doing on planting strips and lawns. We published this story explaining it last year. Don Brubeck photographed a Crow that appears to have been busy doing some digging:
And three seabirds from Stewart L. – here’s a Great Blue Heron:
A Cormorant:
And a Belted Kingfisher:
James Tilley caught a Kingfisher in full light:
Thanks again to everyone sharing photos – from birds to breaking news!
| 0 COMMENTS