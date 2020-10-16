West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Beach Drive

October 16, 2020 5:10 pm
5:10 PM: A Seattle Fire water-rescue response is headed to the 5600 block of Beach Drive SW (map), after a report of a kiteboarder in trouble. Updates to come.

5:19 PM: Via radio communication, responders say they’re seeing a board but so far, nobody with it. Also note, the response is on a narrower section of Beach Drive, which means traffic effects – avoid the area.

5:24 PM: They’ve found a blue-and-white board offshore, attached to a buoy, but have not confirmed whether anyone is actually missing.

5:28 PM: They’ve determined this board isn’t linked to anyone in trouble; there’s another boarder about a mile south they’re going to go check with to be sure they’re OK and weren’t with anyone.

5:37 PM: They’re not finding evidence of that person so far, but now they’re looking at relocating crews further south – to Lowman Beach and/or the ferry dock – until they can check more closely. The dispatcher says the original caller reported a kiteboarder last seen “two hours ago.”

5:43 PM: “It does not appear we have a victim at this time,” is the conclusion, and this is being wrapped up/canceled.

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Beach Drive"

  • Chuck October 16, 2020 (5:22 pm)
    Yup—a cop just screamed down Graham St at truly breakneck speeds and hearing fire sirens on the way now. Knew you’d know—thx WSB and hope they’re ok…

  • S October 16, 2020 (5:28 pm)
    Thank you for the updates. Lots of emergency response action happening right now. 

    • WSB October 16, 2020 (5:32 pm)
      There was also a natural-gas leak near 34th/Trenton dispatched at exactly the same time – found to be small, no evacuations, unlike the one this time yesterday in Upper Fauntleroy.

  • Sillygoose October 16, 2020 (5:39 pm)
    Coast Guard helicopter, fire trucks, ambulance and police cars. I hope the person is found.

    • WSB October 16, 2020 (5:41 pm)
      At this point they’re not even sure there IS a missing person … convoluted as some of these calls turn out to be.

  • Peeb October 16, 2020 (5:42 pm)
    Still seeing the Cost Guard (?) flying low over the water. Are they still looking?

  • Rhonda Porter October 16, 2020 (5:47 pm)
    If the board is tied to a buoy, hopefully that means that the person is safe. People often leave their boards or dinghys tied to buoys to get to their boats that are moored to their buoy.

  • Debby October 16, 2020 (5:47 pm)
    Massive response down here on Beach Drive near Loman. Police, fire trucks, ambulance, helicopters, And I believe the Coast Guard!  

  • Guy Olson October 16, 2020 (6:00 pm)
    Said paddle board is used to get to one of the boats that is usually tied up to one of those mooring buoys. Face palm

