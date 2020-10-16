UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Beach Drive

5:10 PM: A Seattle Fire water-rescue response is headed to the 5600 block of Beach Drive SW (map), after a report of a kiteboarder in trouble. Updates to come.

5:19 PM: Via radio communication, responders say they’re seeing a board but so far, nobody with it. Also note, the response is on a narrower section of Beach Drive, which means traffic effects – avoid the area.

5:24 PM: They’ve found a blue-and-white board offshore, attached to a buoy, but have not confirmed whether anyone is actually missing.

5:28 PM: They’ve determined this board isn’t linked to anyone in trouble; there’s another boarder about a mile south they’re going to go check with to be sure they’re OK and weren’t with anyone.

5:37 PM: They’re not finding evidence of that person so far, but now they’re looking at relocating crews further south – to Lowman Beach and/or the ferry dock – until they can check more closely. The dispatcher says the original caller reported a kiteboarder last seen “two hours ago.”

5:43 PM: “It does not appear we have a victim at this time,” is the conclusion, and this is being wrapped up/canceled.