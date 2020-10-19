TONIGHT: Lowman Beach sport-court proposal, meeting #2

One West Seattle event of note tonight: The second community meeting about a proposed sport court at Lowman Beach Park. The upcoming seawall-removal project will also take out the current tennis court; though there’s no replacement in the plan, a community group is pursuing a proposal to build a sport court – not necessarily tennis, or just tennis – elsewhere in the park (see the “opportunity area” above). That group got a grant for a survey and community meeting (here’s our August coverage here), and plans to announce the results and next steps tonight, 6:30 pm online. To attend:

Meeting number: 146 733 7298

Password: lowmanbeach

(Link here)

Join by phone – 206-207-1700