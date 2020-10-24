Seattle Public Library bringing back due dates

In case you missed the announcement this past week – the Seattle Public Library is bringing back due dates. Here’s the announcement:

That stack of books and DVDs you’ve had since March? We’re ready for them to come back! Starting Nov. 1, staggered due dates will be applied to all physical materials currently checked out from The Seattle Public Library. Due dates were suspended when Library buildings were closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Now that Curbside Pickup and book return services are in full swing, it’s important we get books and other materials back to ensure a well-stocked collection for patrons who are ready to check out new items,” said Bo Kinney, managing librarian for the Library’s Circulation Services.

Loan periods will remain the same as they were prior to the Library’s COVID-19 closure: three weeks for most materials and two weeks for DVDs and Peak Picks titles. Patrons will be contacted individually about specific due dates and return options.

BOOK DROPS OPEN DAILY

The Library is now accepting returns at 13 Library locations [in West Seattle – High Point and Southwest]. No appointment is necessary to return materials. Book drops are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until they are full.

Two weeks before a patron’s due date, a one-time email notice will be sent asking for materials to be returned and providing information about return options. We will also be sending regular due date reminders and other notices, available by email, phone, and text message. See spl.org/notifications for more detail. To pick up new holds while returning books, visit the Library’s Curbside Service page for locations, hours and appointment options.

NO MORE LATE FINES

The Library no longer charges daily late fines for overdue items, thanks to the 2019 Library Levy, and, if no one else is waiting, an item may be renewed up to three times. However, patrons are still responsible for returning items on time. If an item is kept 31 days past the due date, a patron’s Library account will be temporarily suspended and some digital media services will not be accessible until all overdue items are returned. (Normally, a patron’s account would be suspended if an item is kept 14 days past its due date, but that rule has been relaxed during this time.)