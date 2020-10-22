West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Seattle Fire response in The Junction – false alarm

October 22, 2020 3:02 pm
3:02 PM: A big Seattle Fire response is arriving for a reported natural-gas leak at Oregon 42 (42nd SW/SW Oregon). They’re blocking some of the streets – including Oregon between 41st and California, and 42nd between Genesee and Alaska – until the situation is handled. Updates to come.

3:06 PM: They haven’t yet found the source of the possible leak, and air readings are NOT showing natural gas – they’ve just noted a “sewer” type of odor in the building – so they’re likely about to downsize the response. PSE is there helping to investigate.

3:15 PM: The incident log shows all but four responding units have been dismissed.

3:18 PM: And just announced over the emergency-radio channel, “Confirmed false.” Wrapping up, roads reopening. Our crew at the scene has confirmed that neither SFD nor PSE could find any evidence of a problem.

  • Julie Seattle October 22, 2020 (3:06 pm)
    The Live 911 Seattle Fire Dept page lists it as a major leak at 4502 42nd Ave SW.

    www2.seattle.gov/fire/realTime911/getRecsForDatePub.asp?action=Today&incDate=&rad1=des

    • WSB October 22, 2020 (3:10 pm)
      It’s not a “major leak.” That’s just the type/size of response they sent, and they’re mostly downsizing it now, as they have found no evidence of a leak so far.

