UPDATE: Seattle Fire response in The Junction – false alarm

3:02 PM: A big Seattle Fire response is arriving for a reported natural-gas leak at Oregon 42 (42nd SW/SW Oregon). They’re blocking some of the streets – including Oregon between 41st and California, and 42nd between Genesee and Alaska – until the situation is handled. Updates to come.

3:06 PM: They haven’t yet found the source of the possible leak, and air readings are NOT showing natural gas – they’ve just noted a “sewer” type of odor in the building – so they’re likely about to downsize the response. PSE is there helping to investigate.

3:15 PM: The incident log shows all but four responding units have been dismissed.

3:18 PM: And just announced over the emergency-radio channel, “Confirmed false.” Wrapping up, roads reopening. Our crew at the scene has confirmed that neither SFD nor PSE could find any evidence of a problem.