SCHOOLS: Virtual open house Saturday for families interested in Explorer West MS

Though no one knows yet what’s ahead for the rest of this school year, planning for next year goes on – and that means open houses for some schools. Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) is holding its first virtual open house on Saturday – here’s the invitation:

Our re-imagined virtual events have been created to offer you an in-depth look at our school. Our first event is at 10 AM on October 17. We invite you to meet our faculty, administration, students, families, and alumni. Topics covered include:

*Our programs, including core, co-curricular, and afterschool offerings

*Our current hybrid schedule

*Outdoor classrooms

*Life in our community

We will be on hand to answer questions and discuss admissions. The event is free for families to attend, and tickets are available through Eventbrite. Please contact Dawn with any questions at 206-935-0495 or dawnf@explorer-west.org.