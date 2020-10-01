SCHOOLS: Madison Middle School addition to be reviewed Friday

If you are tracking the plan for an addition on the north side of the campus at Madison Middle School, another briefing is coming up tomorrow – for the Landmark Preservation Board‘s Architectural Review Committee. The board has to weigh in on the addition since the 1929-built school is a city landmark. See the design packet by Studio Meng Strazzara here. The 12,500-sf addition, scheduled to be built next year, didn’t make the BEX V levy list, but is being funded by a state Distressed Schools Grant. The meeting is online at 8:30 am Friday (October 2nd); viewing information is on the agenda.