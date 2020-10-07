REOPENING: What Seattle Public Library says about governor’s rule change

(WSB photo: Social-distancing markings for outdoor services at High Point Library)

As we reported Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Inslee has announced new guidelines for a variety of businesses and institutions – among them, libraries. We asked Seattle Public Library management whether that means they’ll be opening their buildings soon. Today, SPL communications director Andra Addison sent this update:

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced public libraries may allow some indoor service at 25 percent capacity in Phase 2 of his Safe Start reopening plan. Indoor activities were previously slated in Phase 3. The Seattle Public Library currently operates in Phase 2 and is assessing the new reopening requirements with current planning efforts to expand services.

The safety of our patrons and staff is our top priority as we develop and progress carefully and thoughtfully on our reopening plans. It will likely take a few weeks to develop a plan to determine services that can safely adapt to in-building access. All physical distancing and health protocols will remain in place, and as required in the new guidance, cloth masks will be required to access any in-building services. Curbside Pickup Service and online services, classes, programs and activities will continue through all phases. More details will be announced when plans are finalized.