UPDATE: Fire in 6000 block of 42nd SW

(SFD photo, via Twitter)

4:58 AM: Thanks for the tips. Big Seattle Fire response right now to a residence in the 6000 block of 42nd SW. SFD says it’s a porch fire that “extended to a residence” and it’s under control. Updates to come.

5:06 AM: SFD says no one’s hurt, and that its investigator is on the way to try to figure out how this started.

(WSB photo)

5:10 AM: Our crew at the scene says smoke is still visible from the roof.

5:17 AM: Firefighters tell us three people were home and all got out OK, though they’re now being checked for possible smoke inhalation.