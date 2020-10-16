ELECTION 2020: Got your ballot yet? Here’s where to find West Seattle’s drop boxes

Two days after King County Elections mailed 1.4 million ballots, they continue arriving … we received ours today. Once you have yours, this year of all years, you’re advised to vote early – avoid that last-day rush, and have your ballot part of the initial totals announced on Election Night! You can use the USPS mail but you can also cut out the middleperson and get your ballot directly into the possession of the people who will process it by using an official KCE drop box. The three in West Seattle are:

West Seattle Junction – south side of SW Alaska between California and 44th SW

High Point – outside the rear entrance plaza of the library – 3411 SW Raymond

South Seattle College – in front of the main administration building – 6000 16th SW

These two are also close to West Seattle:

White Center – outside the east side of the library, 1419 SW 107th

South Park – outside the front of the library, 8604 8th Ave. S.

Go here for the map and list of all drop boxes.

The county sends driver teams out to empty the boxes “every day Monday through Saturday until Election Day with some Sunday and multiple-per-day pick-ups for our busiest boxes. Ballots are always picked up in a team of two and teams have an entire set of security protocols to follow, including seals and logs, every time they pick up ballots.” On Election Day (November 3rd), when the boxes close at 8 pm, the county plans to have traffic-directing help on hand plus “a plainclothes security officer at each drop box location to assist in de-escalating any tense situations and to provide general support to the closing team. Security Officers will be unarmed and will not be wearing an official police uniform. Our goal is for them to blend into the community while also being able to provide extra assistance as needed.” If you don’t get your ballot by Monday (October 19th), contact KC Elections.