ELECTION 2020: 3 more days to vote; ‘parade’ Sunday

Voting can be fun. Just ask Ellie and her boyfriend:

She sent the pic, explaining that they decided to wear their Halloween costumes to The Junction’s ballot drop box Friday. That box had collected 16,900 ballots as of the most-recent count; High Point Library, 12,454; South Seattle College, 2,188. (Here’s the full list of drop-box totals.) As for total ballots, no West Seattle breakout is available but citywide, 76.4 percent of ballots are in as of tonight; countywide, 72 percent. (Here are all those totals.) If you haven’t yet checked to be sure your ballot’s been received, do that here. If you haven’t yet voted, get to a drop box before 8 pm Tuesday!

One way to do that – be part of this election-related event tomorrow (Sunday, November 1st): At Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon), kids will have a chance to learn about democracy and participate, by voting and joining a “parade” to the SSC ballot drop box. The day starts with a harvest festival 11 am-1 pm including kids voting on what they want to see at the park, and then the 1 pm parade – details are in our preview.