VOTING: Kids’ ballot-box parade, park vote planned on Puget Ridge

Next weekend doesn’t just bring Halloween – it’ll also be the last weekend before Election Day. A unique celebration is planned on Puget Ridge. The announcement is from Stu Hennessey:

Following a harvest festival and crafts party where kids will vote on the future of their world within our neighborhood, we will be having a kids’ parade to our local ballot box at South Seattle College, at Puget Ridge Edible Park, 5265 18th Ave. SW, West Seattle, Sunday, November 1st. Kids’ parade to the ballot box starts at 1 pm.

This event is our effort to introduce children to the democratic process, giving them some voice in real decision-making that will affect a child’s view of their own neighborhood. In replacement of the traditional Halloween activities that will be curtailed due to Covid-19 we are offering a harvest festival and crafts party at Puget Ridge Edible Park. From 11 am to 1 pm, the children can do crafts and activities as well as vote for future activities and events at their local edible park. At 1 pm they will parade a short walk to the ballot box at South Seattle College to celebrate participation in democracy and take photos. A separate and smaller ballot box will be placed beside the official box.