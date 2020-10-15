CRIME WATCH: About the SWAT raid at 17th SW/SW 107th

(WSB/WCN photos)

Thanks for all the tips about this SWAT raid just west of the busy 16th/SW 107th intersection (Taco Bell, etc.), at the east end of a popular route between south West Seattle and White Center. We got there just as the operation was wrapping up. Some research revealed that it was NOT a King County Sheriff’s Office operation, though that’s their jurisdiction – it was led by Renton PD. They weren’t able to provide us information immediately – but we just got some from KCSO’s Major Jeffrey Flohr, speaking at the North Highline Town Hall that we’re covering right now for our partner site White Center Now. He said the operation was indeed in partnership with Renton PD – it started with officers pulling over a car last night (where, he didn’t say) and finding 10 pounds of meth, leading to warrants being served today, including this one.

Maj. Flohr said several people were taken into custody today at locations including this one, and that drugs and money were seized.

We’re hoping for additional info from Renton PD tomorrow.