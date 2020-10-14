CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 10/14 roundup

Every night, we bring you the local/regional pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*24,500 people have tested positive, 170 more than yesterday’s total

*782 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*2,467 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*490.206 people have been tested, 3,239 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals (plus testing) were 23,419/774/2,410/456,822.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATEWIDE SITUATION REPORT: The new one’s out, and here are the highlights for our part of the state:

Transmission is increasing in western Washington and recently plateauing in eastern Washington. The best estimates of the reproductive number (how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect) were 1.12 in western Washington and 0.94 in eastern Washington as of September 27. The goal is a number well below one, which would mean COVID-19 transmission is declining. Case counts in western Washington are increasing across all age groups and over broad geographic areas. This suggests increases are due to broad community spread, not driven by a single type of activity or setting. Though all age groups are seeing increases, the rising trends among older people are particularly concerning because these groups tend to experience more severe illness. Recent growth in cases is widely distributed across a number of counties. Some larger counties (Clark, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston) are seeing steady increases. Several smaller counties (Lewis, Mason, Pend Oreille and Skagit) are clearly experiencing increases, though the total number of recent cases remains low. Benton and Franklin counties are seeing gradual but steady increases as well.

FOLLOWUP: After our report on Sew Very Grateful – a West Seattle woman’s project organizing volunteers to sew scrub caps for health-care workers – lots of potential new helpers contacted her! If you missed the story (which includes info on how to help), check it out here.

