CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 10/7 roundup

Here’s our nightly update with local/regional pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*23,419 people have tested positive, 151 more than yesterday’s total

*774 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*2,410 people have been hospitalized, 17 more than yesterday

*456,822 people have been tested, 1,105 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals (plus testing) were 22,400/758/2,374/437,985.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: 98116 is now up to 7 deaths as of today. Checking on the other 4 zip codes that are entirely or partly within West Seattle:

-98136: 4

-98106: 4

-98126: 16

-98146: 17

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

LIBRARIES OPEN SOON? Though the governor’s new guidelines allow some indoor services, the Seattle Public Library says it’ll take a few weeks for them to figure out their plan.

NEED FOOD? Another food-box distribution is planned by the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church, 1:30-4 pm Saturday (October 10th), 2620 SW Kenyon.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!