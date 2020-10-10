CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 10/10 roundup

Midweekend, we check in on the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*23,879 people have tested positive, 143 more than yesterday’s total

*776 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,433 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*475,507 people have been tested, 3,919 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 22,941/764/2,395/449,170.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers accessible in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” In the past 2 weeks, 60 positive test results were reported; 49 in the 2 weeks before that; 35 in the two weeks before that – so we are still on an uptick, as was the case when we did the same check last weekend.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 37.1 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,071,000 people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 214,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, Colombia. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

FOOD-AND-MORE DRIVE: 10 am-3 pm tomorrow outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – see last night’s roundup for the full list of what they’re accepting.

TOY DRIVE: The need is greater than ever this year because of the pandemic, so donation collection began early. The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is at California/Alaska every Sunday, continuing tomorrow, 10 am-1:30 pm, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!