CONGRATULATIONS! Big beer awards for The Good Society

Kendall Jones, West Seattle-based publisher of the Washington Beer Blog, calls the Great American Beer Festival “the most important beer-judging competition on earth.” His explanation comes with the news in this WBB post that West Seattle’s own The Good Society Brewery and Public House won two big awards at the GABF – Small Brewpub/Brewer of the Year, as well as a gold medal for one of their ales. Nick Berger and Phil Cammarano opened TGS in The Admiral District just eight months ago – two weeks before the first King County case of COVID-19. Reacting to the awards via Instagram, TGS says of Year 1, “It’s been a ride and the only thing I’d trade it for is no COVID.” You can see the full list of winners here.
