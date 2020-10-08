BIZNOTES: New ways to get beignets; ‘shop early’ for games

Support your local small independent businesses! Two biznotes today:

JET CITY BEIGNET POP-UPS: New ways to get your treats from WSB sponsor Jet City Beignet:

Starting this weekend, we will be taking pre-orders for pickup on Saturdays only, as we are beginning to pop up at various locations on Sundays.

Here’s our pop-up schedule for the next several weeks (start times are listed – we’ll fry them up until we sell out!):

10/11: Best of Hands Barrelhouse @ 1 pm

10/18: Hotwire Coffee @ 9 am

10/25: The Good Society Brewery and Public House @ 9 am

11/8: Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden for the 10 am Seahawks game

We will be offering beignets in orders of 3 or 6 at our pop-ups; orders of a dozen or more and with gourmet sauce trios will continue to be available to pick up on Saturdays via online pre-order.