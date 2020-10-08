BIZNOTES: New ways to get beignets; ‘shop early’ for games

Support your local small independent businesses! Two biznotes today:
JET CITY BEIGNET POP-UPS: New ways to get your treats from WSB sponsor Jet City Beignet:
Starting this weekend, we will be taking pre-orders for pickup on Saturdays only, as we are beginning to pop up at various locations on Sundays.
Here’s our pop-up schedule for the next several weeks (start times are listed – we’ll fry them up until we sell out!):
10/11: Best of Hands Barrelhouse @ 1 pm
10/18: Hotwire Coffee @ 9 am
10/25: The Good Society Brewery and Public House @ 9 am
11/8: Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden for the 10 am Seahawks game
We will be offering beignets in orders of 3 or 6 at our pop-ups; orders of a dozen or more and with gourmet sauce trios will continue to be available to pick up on Saturdays via online pre-order.
The weekly pre-order deadline is 8 pm Friday.
‘SHOP EARLY’ AT MEEPLES GAMES: You’ve probably heard that the pandemic has the holiday-shopping season starting earlier than ever. Meeples Games (3727 California SW) is leading the parade locally, with a full season of discounts, and some charity support too. Here’s the list Meeples sent us:
Through Oct 9: 10% off all Board and Card Games
Oct 10 – Oct 16: 10% off RPGs
Oct 17 – Oct 23: WestSide Baby Diaper Drive
*Bring a package of Diapers and get 20% off Any One Item
Oct 24 – Oct 30: Mystery Games
Oct 31 – Nov 6: Social Media Sharing
Nov 7 – Nov 15: West Seattle Food Bank
*Bring non-perishable food and get 20% off Any One Item
The Meeples website has more details.
