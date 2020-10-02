2 more ways to help local students

From the WSB inbox, two more school-support-group fundraisers:

BUTTER BRAIDS: From the West Seattle Booster Club: “Stock up on delicious Butter Braids for the holidays and support WSHS Booster Club! These mouth-watering pastries come frozen. Simply thaw the butter braid overnight, pop it in the oven the next morning, layer on the pre-made icing and enjoy! Each butter braid will easily serve 4-6 people. Order online through this link by Friday, October 30th.” Contact Melanie at melanetheilen@msn.com for more information.

DISCOUNT CHINOOK BOOKS: The Lafayette Elementary PTA is selling digital subscriptions to Chinook Book for $10 (usually $15) to support the students of Lafayette. Get yours here.

Let us know about your school/nonprofit fundraiser, if it’s something the wider community can help with! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.