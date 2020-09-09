YOU CAN HELP: How to be part of.a benefit golf tournament without golfing

Tomorrow, a benefit tournament at the West Seattle Golf Course will pay tribute to a longtime West Seattleite, and you can participate without golfing or even going to the course. Sally Hardwick explains:

We are having a charity golf tournament to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank this Thursday, September 10th, in honor of Don Bereiter, who recently passed away from cancer. Don was well-known and loved in the West Seattle community, where he was the managing broker at Prudential NW Real Estate (later Berkshire Hathaway) and most recently our branch manager at Windermere in the West Seattle Junction.

Don will be remembered for his sense of humor and eagerness to help others. Golf was one of his passions, and he was a big part of this tournament in years past—it will be a wonderful way to celebrate a truly great man!

Michael Mallagh (Windermere) and Stephanie Quam (Old Republic Home Protection) are the driving forces (pardon the pun) in getting this put together at the last minute. We were all in shock after Don’s passing in July and almost couldn’t get this on the books but I think it will be a big success despite it being hastily organized! We already have all 18 holes sponsored, and nearly a full course of golfers.

Raffle tickets are still available! 100% of the proceeds from the Golf Tournament and Raffle will be presented to the West Seattle Food Bank and our friends at Pepsi will match all contributions made! Raffle Tickets can be purchased and are $10 each … and you do not have to be present to win; you will be notified if you have one of the lucky tickets drawn on the 10th!

Raffle Tickets & Donations: @Michael-Mallagh (Venmo) or michaelmallagh@gmail.com (PayPal)…personal / company check is fine too (made out to Michael Mallagh) – donation receipt will be sent. Contact event organizers Michael Mallagh (mallagh@windermere.com 206-501-5600), Stephanie Quam (stephanieq@orhp.com 425-691-8768) or Sally Hardwick (sally@windermere.com 206-795-9097).