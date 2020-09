9:10 PM: Seattle Fire has a water-rescue response headed to the 1700 block of Harbor Avenue SW, by land and sea. They’re responding to.a report of a flashing light, “possible distress signal,” offshore.

9:16 PM: Initial assessment – it’s a blinking light attached to a buoy marking a net, and no one in the area has heard any calls for help. SFD is canceling the call.