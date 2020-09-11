SMOKE: Updated health warning, park closures, plus two cancellations

(Photo by Ann Adachi, who says that’s usually a view of downtown, from near Admiral Way Viewpoint)

As smoky as it is now, authorities warn it’s going to get worse; Notes so far today:

HEALTH WARNING: Just in from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency:

Heavy smoke from Oregon has entered our region making air quality UNHEALTHY. Air quality may continue to worsen to VERY UNHEALTHY by Friday afternoon. We expect UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY air this weekend into early next week. We will continue to update as conditions change. Fire marshals in our four-county area of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties have issued fire safety burn bans prohibiting outdoor burning including recreational fires. Current air quality conditions are UNHEALTHY for everyone, but may reach VERY UNHEALTHY for everyone by this afternoon. While air quality is UNHEALTHY, everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. If air quality reaches VERY UNHEALTHY, everyone may experience more serious health effects. Right now, everyone should take precautions, especially infants, children, and people over 65, or those that are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases (such as asthma or COPD), respiratory infections, diabetes, stroke survivors, and those suffering from COVID-19.

City and county officials are having a news conference at 11:30 am; we’ll report separately on anything that emerges.

11:41 AM UPDATE: Mayor Durkan has just announced that all parks, playfields, boat ramps, and beaches are closed until Sunday, and urges everyone to stay indoors.

(Back to original post) Cancellations so far because of the air quality:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE COVID-19 TESTING: The Friday testing was canceled for today.

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY CURBSIDE SERVICE: This has been canceled for today.

Any other cancellations or changes, today or through the weekend, please let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!